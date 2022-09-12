After global leaders, politicians, artists and famous celebs, the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, was illuminated in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, who was Britain's longest-reigning monarch. The Queen passed away at 96 on Thursday, leaving behind her pivotal work. In a unique light show, Dubai's Burj Khalifa displayed a picture of Her Majesty and the Union Jack flag. Queen Elizabeth II Dies: New Monarch To Be Known as King Charles III, Becomes Oldest Person to Ever Assume the British Throne.

Watch Video:

VIDEO: A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and the Union Jack flag are projected onto the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the world's tallest building, in memory of Britain's longest-serving monarch. pic.twitter.com/5j1eI8EmvB — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 12, 2022

