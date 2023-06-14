In a viral video, an elephant is seen eating sweets from a local shop. The elephant strolled out from Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary and took a halt 6 km away from the sanctuary at a local sweet shop in Satgaon area. The shopkeeper showed affection and offered the elephant some sweets. The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Zaitra with the caption, “An #elephantcame out of Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary to have sweets at a local shop in the Satgaon area of #Guwahati. #Viralvideo [sic]”. Elephant vs Tiger Video: Giant Jumbo Chases Away Big Cat Trying To Enter Water Body, Viral Video Shows Who the Real Boss of Jungle Is.

Watch Video of Elephant Eating Sweets From Local Shop:

An #elephant came out of Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary to have sweets at a local shop in the Satgaon area of #Guwahati. #Viralvideo pic.twitter.com/uskNHgzjK7 — Zaitra (@Zaitra6) June 13, 2023

