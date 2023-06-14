In a video going viral on social media, an elephant in a wilderness reserve in India refused a tiger to enter its watering hole. The tiger can be seen roaming around the perimeter while the elephant carefully watches it from the river. The video also addresses the concern of allowing mobile phones in wild habitats. “Tigers and elephants tolerate each other fairly well in the wild. But at times gentle giant shows who the boss is. You can hear mobile calls in the background. Disgusting. Should mobiles be banned in side the Protected areas? [sic]” IFS Susanta Nanda captioned the video. Tiger Attack Viral Video: Tiger Suddenly Turns Aggressive, Violently Grasps Woman Playing With It Inside Enclosure.

Watch Video of Elephant Threatening Tiger:

Tigers and elephants tolerate each other fairly well in the wild. But at times gentle giant shows who the boss is😊 You can hear mobile calls in the background. Disgusting. Should mobiles be banned in side the Protected areas ? pic.twitter.com/7xWQAsfmbB — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 13, 2023

