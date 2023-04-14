A day after shutting down a BBC reporter after he failed to back up his claim of hate speech being allowed on microblogging site Twitter with examples, billionaire Elon Musk has grabbed headlines again, but this time for sharing a puzzling sexual innuendo meme. Musk recently took to Twitter and posted a meme with pic of French novelist Honore de Balzac. The text on the image read, “You might respect the penis, but do you.” Elon Musk Shares NSFW Memes on Twitter From Sexist Masochism to Stonehenge-Easter Island Connection With a Phallic Depiction!

Musk Posts NFSW Tweet on Penis and Ball Sac

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)