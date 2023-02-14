Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the app has been subjected to the most unprecedented and random twists, turns and changes. In a recent turn of events, Twitter is pushing Elon Musk’s tweets across the platform to followers as well as non-followers, and well, it may not always be the safest thing to view. Musk recently tweeted two NSFW memes that have left the internet baffled. Musk, who has been the definition of unfiltered thoughts on Twitter, has flooded everyone’s timeline with memes that are bound to raise eyebrows and make most people feel uncomfortable. Elon Musk 'Believes' in Stonehenge and Easter Island Connection, Adds 'NSFW' Washington DC Angle to Conspiracy Theory.

The first of the NSFW memes shared by Musk earlier this morning has already reached more than 65 million people and is flooded with dibs on the billionaire and his sense of humour (or its lack thereof). The rampant push for Musk’s tweets on the platform, paired with his choice of tweets, is sure to push more people away from the app that was once loved by many.

Unsure What's To Make Of This

Elon Musk Opines On Stonehenge-Easter Island Connection

There are no coincidences pic.twitter.com/92Ny452J9B — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 14, 2023

​​

Even as people were trying to get over the first meme, Musk presented the second dig, which pushes conspiracy theories around Washington DC that is not safe to translate into words. He has been flooding social media with these pictures and memes in the middle of the quotes, sayings and other cryptic messages that his account has been filled with. Have you come across too many tweets from Elon Musk on your Twitter For You page? Tell us in the comments below.

