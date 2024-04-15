Etel Adnan, a child of immigrants in Lebanon, embraced a world of languages and cultures. She studied philosophy and art in France and the US, then returned to Lebanon as a journalist. Later, her vibrant abstract paintings, inspired by California and Lebanon, gained international acclaim. Her writing, exploring identity, feminism, and the human experience, spanned languages and continents. Books like Sitt Marie Rose and Paris, When It's Naked, reflect her life. Today, her art and literature continue to inspire. Today, search engine giant Google’s Google Doodle honours and celebrates Etel Adnan’s life, her legacy and the contributions she made to art and literature. Chandrayaan 3 Google Doodle: Search Giant Celebrates India’s Chandrayaan-3 Feat With Special Animated Doodle After Historic Landing on Moon’s South Pole.

Etel Adnan Google Doodle

Google Doodle celebrates Lebanese American poet and artist Etel Adnan. pic.twitter.com/5fDEa000Aj — Nur Mohammad Manik (@NurMohammadMan5) April 15, 2024

Google Doodle Honours Etel Adnan

#GoogleDoodle #EtelAdnan Google Doodle celebrates Lebanese American poet and artist Walt Adnan, who is considered one of the most accomplished Arab American authors of her era.#Etel_Adnan #GoogleDoodlehttps://t.co/k7Vt7k0YK8 — Ash Malek (@ash_malek77) April 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)