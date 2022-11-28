A video of a YouTube channel called 'Sarkari Update' has claimed that the central government is giving a cash amount of Rs 80,000 to all Aadhaar card holders under the 'Pradhan Mantri Credit Yojana' scheme. However, it must be noted that the claim is false. A fact check conducted by the PIB team said that no such scheme is being run by the central government. "This claim is fake," the PIB said in its tweet. Last week, a similar fake news that claimed daughter's across the country will get an amount of Rs 1, 50, 000 under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kanya Ashirwad Yojana' was debunked by the PIB fact check team. Fact Check: Government Giving Rs 1,50,000 to Daughters Under Pradhan Mantri Kanya Ashirwad Yojana? PIB Debunks Fake Claim Made by Sarkari Guru YouTube Channel.

No Such Scheme Is Being Run by the Central Government

