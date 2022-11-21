A video of a YouTube channel called 'Sarkari Guru' has claimed that daughter's across the country will get an amount of Rs 1, 50, 000 under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kanya Ashirwad Yojana'. However, it must be noted that the claim is false. A fact check run by the PIB team said that no such scheme is being run by the central government. Aadhaar Card Holders Can Get Rs 4,78,000 Loan From Central Government? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

This Claim Is False

