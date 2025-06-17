A message is going viral on WhatsApp purpotedly showing a preliminary report from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on the Ahmedabad plane crash. Quoting the purported preliminary report, the viral message claims "catastrophic electrical failure on rotation" to be the reason behind the plane crash in Ahmedabad. The alleged report mentions "Electrical Power Transfer Interruption (PTI) During Rotation" as the primary cause. Taking cognizance of the viral WhatsApp message, the government's fact-checking unit PIB Fact Check on June 15 issued a clarification. "This message is completely fake.This report has not been issued by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau," PIB Fact Check stated, debunking the viral WhatApp message. Ahmedabad Plane Crash Fact-Check: 2 Heads Found in 1 Body Bag? Gujarat Civil Hospital Terms News Report 'Completely False', Says Bodies Are Being Handed Over With 'Dignity and Respect'.

PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message Claiming ‘Catastrophic Electrical Failure’ As Primary Cause Behind Ahmedabad Plane Crash

🚨 Stay alert A message circulating on #WhatsApp claims to be the preliminary investigation report of the AI-171 crash by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) 🔍#PIBFactCheck: ❌ This message is completely Fake. ✈️ This report has not been issued by the Aircraft… pic.twitter.com/ZyBDt7cMKd — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 16, 2025

