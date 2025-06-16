On Sunday, June 15, the Gujarat Civil Hospital said that the news broadcast by specific channels alleging negligence in handing over the bodies of the Ahmedabad plane crash is completely false. The clarification by Gujarat's Civil Hospital came after a report in the Times of India claimed that two heads were found in one body bag. As per the report, two heads were found in a body bag, which necessitated a repeat of the entire DNA testing procedure. "The general public is appealed not to believe messages and news that are baseless and not supported by facts," the post on X (Twitter) read. It is worth noting that the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, where the Air India flight AI171 crashed, has established a streamlined and compassionate system for handling the mortal remains of the victims of the plane crash. DNA Lab Works Around the Clock to Identify Victims of Ahmedabad Plane Crash.

Public Is Appealed Not To Believe Messages and News That Are Baseless

The news broadcasted by certain channels alleging negligence in handing over the bodies of the deceased by Civil Hospital is completely false. The general public is appealed not to believe messages and news that are baseless and not supported by facts.#GujaratFactCheck pic.twitter.com/2e5SAv5lVU — Gujarat Fact Check (@Guj_FactCheck) June 15, 2025

