A claim is going viral amid the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, which claimed that as per the instructions of the Government of India, people are being forced to buy the national flag first to get the ration. Meanwhile, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), in its fact check, said that the claim is fake and no such instruction has been given by the centre. PIB added that an errant ration shop has been suspended for violating orders of the Govt and misrepresenting facts.

Check Tweet by PIB:

Claim:As per the instructions of Government of India,the poor are being forced to buy the flag forcibly to buy ration#PIBFactCheck: ▶️No such instruction has been given by GOI ▶️An errant ration shop has been suspended for violating orders of the Govt and misrepresenting facts pic.twitter.com/iNxxJmPREJ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 10, 2022

Check Tweet:

Some social media posts claim that Govt of India has instructed denial of ration to people not buying national flag ▶️The claim is not true ▶️No such instruction has been given by GoI ▶️Errant ration shop has been suspended for violating orders of Govt & misrepresenting facts pic.twitter.com/MA34l34g1n — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 10, 2022

