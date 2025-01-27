A message going viral on social media claims that the Central Government is providing free laptops to students. The message asks the user to apply online to avail of this scheme. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact check has found this message and claims to be fake. The PIB urges users not to click on suspicious links. The government agency has also advised users always to verify information through official sources. ‘Your Package Will Be Returned If You Don’t Update Address’: PIB Fact Check Exposes India Post SMS Scam Threatening Package Returns.

Central Government Providing Free Laptops to Students?

Beware of Fraudsters❗️ A message is being circulated with a link claiming that the central government is providing free laptops to students.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This message is #fake! 🚫 Do not click on suspicious links. ▶️ Always verify information through official sources. pic.twitter.com/fx8v5Crt8Y — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 26, 2025

