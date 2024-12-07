A letter that claims to grant a loan of INR 5,00,000 under the PM Mudra Yojana on payment of INR 2,100 is circulating online. The PIB Fact Check team has confirmed that the letter is fake and has not been issued by the Ministry of Finance. The misleading document might cause confusion among people looking for financial assistance. The PIB Fact Check team has also clarified that the refinancing agency MUDRA does not lend directly to individuals or micro-entrepreneurs. Citizens are advised to stay alert and avoid falling victim to such scams. Govt Providing Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Message.

Did You Receive a Letter Granting a Loan of INR 5,00,000 Under PM Mudra Yojana on Payment of INR 2,100?

A #Fake approval letter claims to grant a loan of ₹5,00,000 under PM Mudra Yojana on payment of ₹2,100 #PIBFactCheck ✔️@FinMinIndia has not issued this letter ✔️Refinancing Agency - MUDRA doesn't lend directly to micro-entrepreneurs/individuals 🔗https://t.co/cQ5DW69qkT pic.twitter.com/mbQh4t35i8 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)