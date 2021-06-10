'Eating Carpet Strictly Prohibited': Old Picture of 'Mistranslated' Airport Sign Goes Viral Again, Hardeep Singh Puri Debunks The Claim
Listen people.
This is a morphed image doing the rounds since 2015.
It resurfaced in 2019. AAI had pointed this out even then.
Let us all do a bit of due diligence before putting such things out.
Fake images & morphed pictures don’t do any good to people who are posting them. pic.twitter.com/JLKkyT5Fcm
— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 9, 2021
