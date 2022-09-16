A claim is going viral on the internet which claims the Election Commission will deduct Rs. 350 from the bank accounts of voters who do not exercise their franchise in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, the Press Bureau of India (PIB) said that neither such a decision has been taken by the Central Government nor Election Commission. PIB has said this claim is fake and urged not to share such misleading claims.

