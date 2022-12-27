A piece of news claiming sharing posts related to Coronavirus has been declared a punishable offense by the Central Government is going viral on WhatsApp and social media. However, it must be noted that the news is fake. According to a fact check conducted by PIB, sharing accurate and reliable information on COVID 19 is of utmost importance. "Be a responsible citizen and share only correct information," the PIB said in its tweet. Various fake news are going viral on social media amid the rise in coronavirus cases globally. New COVID-19 Variant XXB Deadlier Than Other Variants? Government Alerts Public as Fake News, Misinformation Go Viral on Social Media.

Check PIB’s Post:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)