A claim is going viral that says that a ban has been imposed on any kind of non-vegetarian feast or drink inside the Rashtrapati Bhawan from today as President Droupadi Murmu herself will perform the aarti at Brahma Muhurta every morning. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), in its fact check, said that no such change has been made and the claim is fake.

Check Tweet:

Claim: Full ban on any kind of non-vegetarian feast or drink in #RashtrapatiBhawan.#PIBFactCheck ▶️ This claim is #Fake. ▶️ No such changes have been made.@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/1WyxPoRtH6 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 3, 2022

