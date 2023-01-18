A claim is doing rounds on social media that says that the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister has said that FIR will be lodged against fake journalists across the country. Meanwhile, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), in its fact check, has said that this claim is fake and the Union Minister has not made any such statement in this regard. Fact Check: Sharing Coronavirus-Related Posts Declared Punishable Offence by Government? Here’s the Truth Behind Fake WhatsApp Post Going Viral.

Government to Lodge FIR Against Fake Journalists?

