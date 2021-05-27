A viral message is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the government will now monitor social media accounts and phone calls under the new communication rules. A fact check by PIB stated that the claim made in the post is fake and no such rule has been implemented by the Government of India. "Do not forward any such fake or unclear information", the fact check stated.

एक वायरल मैसेज में दावा किया जा रहा है कि भारत सरकार द्वारा अब 'नए संचार नियम' के तहत सोशल मीडिया और फोन कॉल की निगरानी रखी जाएगी।#PIBFactCheck: यह दावा फ़र्ज़ी है। भारत सरकार द्वारा ऐसा कोई नियम लागू नहीं किया गया है। ऐसे किसी भी फ़र्ज़ी/अस्पष्ट सूचना को फॉरवर्ड ना करें। pic.twitter.com/mW9LT2W1k4 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 27, 2021

