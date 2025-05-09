The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has fact-checked and debunked a false report by China Daily that claimed at least three Indian jets had crashed in Kashmir. The PIB clarified that the image used in the article was from a 2019 incident and not related to any recent event. The image originally appeared in a March 10, 2019, Al Jazeera report covering post-Pulwama tensions between India and Pakistan. PIB called the claim part of a “coordinated propaganda campaign” designed to create panic and mislead the public. In a tweet, PIB Fact Check confirmed the misinformation and warned against sharing unverified reports, especially during times of heightened sensitivity. Fact Check: Multiple Explosions at Jammu Air Force Base? Old Image of Kabul Airport Blast Goes Viral With Fake Claim, PIB Reveals Truth.

PIB Fact Checks Fake News Report by China Daily

A news report by @ChinaDaily falsely claims that at least three Indian jets crashed in Kashmir.#PIBFactCheck ✅ The image is from an earlier incident from 2019. 🔗Here is a news report from 2019: https://t.co/0BeLRorOvF 🔴 This is part of a coordinated propaganda campaign… pic.twitter.com/E1OQaDYkHV — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)