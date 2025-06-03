The Press Information Bureau (PIB), in its fact check, has debunked a claim made by a YouTube channel called CAPITAL TV' (capitaltvind) that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is going to discontinue the INR 500 currency note from the circulation. The YouTube channel CAPITAL TV' (capitaltvind) claimed that the RBI will discontinue the circulation of INR 500 notes by March 2026. The PIB Fact Check confirmed that the RBI has made no such announcement. "₹500 notes have NOT been discontinued and remain legal tender," PIB Fact Check added. The government agency urged citizens not to fall for such misinformation and always verify news from official sources before believing or sharing it. ‘Ghar-Ghar Sindoor’ Campaign To Mark Anniversary of Narendra Modi Govt 3.0? PIB Fact-Check Debunks Fake News.

INR 500 Note Withdrawal on Cards?

