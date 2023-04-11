A message claiming that the Indian government has removed the column for nationality from Indian passports is going viral on social media. However, the news is fake. The Information Security Awareness (ISEA) by MeitY took to social media to debunk the fake news going viral on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. "No such decision has been taken by the Government of India to change the passport," the ISEA said in its post. Child Helpline Number '1098' Can Be Called To Prevent Wastage of Food at Parties? PIB Debunks Fake News Going Viral on Social Media.

No Such Decision Has Been Taken by the Government of India

