A piece of news claiming that Child helpline '1098' can be called in order to prevent wastage of food at functions and parties is going viral on social media. However, it must be noted that the news is fake. According to a fact check by PIB, the said claim is fake. "1098" is a childline emergency phone service that provides support to children in distress. "This service is not for food collection/delivery," PIB said while debunking the fake news. Fact Check: Government Giving Rs 1,50,000 to Daughters Under Pradhan Mantri Kanya Ashirwad Yojana? PIB Debunks Fake Claim Made by Sarkari Guru YouTube Channel.

This Claim Is Fake, Says PIB

दावा: समारोह/पार्टी में भोजन की बर्बादी को रोकने के लिए चाइल्ड हेल्पलाइन '𝟭𝟬𝟵𝟴' पर कॉल कर सकते हैं #PIBFactCheck ▶️ यह दावा फर्जी है ▶️ 1098 एक चाइल्डलाइन आपातकालीन फोन सेवा है जो संकट में बच्चों को सहायता प्रदान करती है ▶️ यह सेवा भोजन इकट्ठा/वितरित करने के लिए नहीं हैं pic.twitter.com/wMZWgNZVFD — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 10, 2023

