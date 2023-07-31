A message going viral on WhatsApp and social media is claiming that the Class 10 Board exams will be scrapped under the New Education Policy. As per the viral message, the Modi government will be scrapping Class 10 board exams under the New Education Policy. However, it must be noted that the claim is fake. According to a fact check by PIB, there is no provision in the new education policy to abolish Class 10 board exams. Finance Ministry To Grant Rs 3,00,000 Loan Under PM Mudra Yojana Scheme on Payment of Rs 36,500 As Legal Insurance Charges? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

Class 10 Board Exams To Be Abolished

