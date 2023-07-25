An approval letter claiming to grant a loan of Rs 3,00,000 under the PM Mudra Yojana scheme is going viral on social media. The approval letter claims to grant a loan under the PM Mudra Yojana scheme on payment of Rs 36,500 as legal insurance charges. However, it must be noted that the letter is fake. As per a fact check conducted by PIB, the letter going viral on social media is fake. "The Ministry of Finance has not issued this letter," PIB said while debunking the fake news. 'Intelligence_bureau' Is the Official Instagram Account of Intelligence Bureau? Government Debunks Fake Profile Going Viral on Social Media.

This letter is Fake

An approval letter claims to grant a loan of ₹3,00,000 under the 𝐏𝐌 𝐌𝐮𝐝𝐫𝐚 𝐘𝐨𝐣𝐚𝐧𝐚 on payment of ₹36,500 as legal insurance charges#PIBFactCheck ◾️This letter is #Fake ◾️@FinMinIndia has not issued this letter Read more: 🔗https://t.co/cQ5DW69qkT pic.twitter.com/wV0U2i1wvI — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 25, 2023

