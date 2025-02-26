A WhatsApp message going viral claims that the Finance Ministry is giving INR 46,715 as financial aid to every citizen. According to the alleged claim, the Narendra Modi-led government is providing financial aid to all and is also seeking the recipients' personal details. However, a fact check conducted by PIB revealed that the message was fake. PIB also said that the Finance Ministry has not announced such aid. Received Letter Issued in Name of TRAI Granting Permission for Installing 5G Mobile Tower? PIB Fact Check Says It Is Fake.

This Message Is Fake, Says PIB

A #WhatsApp message with a link claims to offer financial aid of ₹46, 715 to the poor class in the name of the Ministry of Finance and, is further seeking the recipient's personal details#PIBFactCheck ✔️ This message is #FAKE ✔️@FinMinIndia has announced no such aid! pic.twitter.com/XHYfNAwhb5 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 26, 2025

