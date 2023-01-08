Messages sent through social media like WhatsApp have a very big impact and sometimes people believe it without proper fact checking. Recently, a message has been circulating in the last few days that claimed about the Reserve Bank of India's new guidelines on currency notes making scribbling on them prohibited. According to that message, writing anything on new notes makes the note invalid & it will no more be a legal tender. However, the government through PIB Fact Check has made it clear that this news is fake. However, the central bank, as part of its Clean Note Policy, encourages members of the public not to scribble or write anything on bank notes. Fact Check: Government to Launch New Rs 1,000 Notes and Withdraw Rs 2,000 Notes From January 1, 2023? Here's the Truth About Viral Video Making Fake Claims

PIB Fact Check:

Does writing anything on the bank note make it invalid❓#PIBFactCheck ✔️ NO, Bank notes with scribbling are not invalid & continue to be legal tender ✔️Under the Clean Note Policy, people are requested not to write on the currency notes as it defaces them & reduces their life pic.twitter.com/V8Lwk9TN8C — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 8, 2023

