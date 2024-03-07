The Fact Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau has flagged a YouTube channel named 'Time Express' for propagating fake news related to PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Court and ECI. The YouTube channel has over 25.4K subscribers and around 19 Lakh views. The PIB Fact Check found most of the content on the YouTube channel ‘MBT News C’ fake. Govt of India To Monitor Social Media and Phone Calls Under New Communication Rules? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Post Going Viral Again.

PIB Fact Check Flags YouTube Channel ‘MBT News C’

YouTube channel ‘MBT News C’ with over 25.4K subscribers and around 19 Lakh views is spreading #FakeNews related to the Prime Minister of India, President of India, Supreme Court, and ECI. #PIBFactCheck found most of its content to be fake. Here’s a thread⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lXGFwXaf6C — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 7, 2024

