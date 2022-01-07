Social Media users are claiming that some employers are asking remote workers to wear masks during Zoom meetings out of respect for colleagues who are afraid of unmasked people. But these claims originated on satire accounts and are fake.

Recent claims that some employers are requiring remote workers to wear masks during Zoom meetings originated on satire accounts, but they’re being shared online in earnest and without context. https://t.co/M8KfTxsXJepic.twitter.com/j4p6LtH0H3 — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) January 6, 2022

