Phishing attacks have become fairly common in the age of the internet. Scammers use creative means to lure customers into giving their personal information, which can then be used to rob them off their money. In another such incident, hackers are sending a fake SMS to SBI bank account users who are using the company's SBI Yono app. Scammers are sending an SMS containing a fraudulent link to the SBI Yono users. This SMS warns users that their SBI Yono account will be blocked lest they update their PAN card number at the accompanying link. The official Twitter handle of the Press Information Bureau shared information via its Twitter account on Aug 27, 2022. The organisation mentions that the message in circulation that claims users' SBI accounts will be blocked is fake.

Check Tweet:

A #Fake message issued in the name of SBI is asking customers to update their PAN number to avoid their account from getting blocked#PIBFactCheck ▶️Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details ▶️Report at👇 ✉️ report.phishing@sbi.co.in 📞1930 pic.twitter.com/GiehqSrLcg — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 27, 2022

