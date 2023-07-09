Torrential rainfall continued to lash Himachal Pradesh today. Heavy rains wreaked havoc in the hilly state as it witnessed 13 landslides and nine flash floods in the past 36 hours. Amid this, a video is going viral on Twitter that shows a shooting stone incident in Himachal Pradesh. Several users tweeted the video of the incident claiming it from the rain-battered state. However, upon fact-checking, we discovered that the video is not from Himachal Pradesh but from Jammu and Kashmir. The incident, as depicted in the video, occurred three years ago in Ramban that caused major traffic jams on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, causing it to be closed due to shooting stones.

Shooting Stones in Himachal Pradesh:

Himachal Pradesh Rains:

Here's Real Video: Shooting Stones Cause Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closure

