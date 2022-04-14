A viral rumour was shared on social media platforms that claimed McDonald’s ice cream contains xylitol, a sugar alcohol that is toxic and even deadly to dogs. However, no evidence was found to support this claim. Xylitol is not listed as an ingredient in any of McDonald's desserts on the company's US website. Also, the viral Facebook posts that made the claim provided no evidence or sources.

Check Tweet:

This rumor is being virally shared on Facebook. It claims that McDonald’s ice cream contains xylitol, a sugar alcohol that is toxic and even deadly to dogs. https://t.co/6B2kvWFdqM — snopes.com (@snopes) April 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)