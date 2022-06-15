The news claiming that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has banned wheat imports from India is "fake and bogus", the Press Information Bureau, the government's official media arm, said on June 15. According to the PIB Fact Check team, the real news is that "the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will suspend exports and re-exports of wheat and wheat flour originating from India". "This decision of the UAE will not impact domestic production", it said in the tweet.

एक भ्रामक ट्वीट में दावा किया जा रहा है कि यूऐई 4 महीनों के लिए भारत से गेहूं नहीं मंगाएगा#PIBFactCheck ▶️यूऐई द्वारा भारतीय गेहूं के निर्यात व पुनर्निर्यात पर निलंबन लगाया गया है ▶️इस निलंबन से घरेलू खपत के लिए किए गए भारतीय गेहूं के आयात में कोई बदलाव नहीं आएगा pic.twitter.com/8SXvpOMMTt — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)