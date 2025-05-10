A manipulated video allegedly showing India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar issuing an apology has been flagged as fake and AI-generated. The video, which has been widely shared on social media platforms, is part of a deliberate misinformation campaign amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions. The PIB Fact Check team has confirmed that the video is digitally altered using artificial intelligence tools and does not depict any real statement made by the minister. Officials have warned the public to be cautious and avoid falling prey to such deceptive content. This comes at a time of rising cross-border tensions, where misinformation and fake narratives are being used as tools of propaganda by Pakistan. Authorities urge citizens to verify any sensitive content through official channels and not share unverified videos that may spread confusion. Indian Airbases Undamaged: India Fact-Checks Pakistan, Debunks Pakistani Propaganda With Time-Stamped Airbase Images.

Fact Check: AI-Generated Video of EAM Jaishankar Apologising is Fake, Part of False Propaganda

🚨 Fake AI Video Alert ⚠️ A doctored video showing EAM @DrSJaishankar apologizing is circulating online.#PIBFactCheck ✅ The video is AI-generated and part of false propaganda 🔍 Stay alert. Don't fall for misinformation.#IndiaFightsPropaganda@MIB_India @DDNewslive… pic.twitter.com/cVSxbg3w6C — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 10, 2025

