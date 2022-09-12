You may have seen the abandoned and spooky pyramid-like structure in an online advertisement with the caption, "Top 10 Places You’re Not Allowed To Visit Ever.” If yes, then, in fact, the place is a result of an artist's brain work. As per the website, snopes.com who conducted a full proof fact check about the eerie picture with all the necessary retracing tools, the structure, in reality, is North Korea's Ryugyong Hotel which was created on sand or dirt by an artist named Nicolas Moulin during or before 2010. India’s Famous Haunted Attractions! From Agrasen Ki Baoli to Dumas Beach; 5 Spooky ‘Ghost Stories’ of Haunted Places That Will Give You a Blood-Curdling Experience.

Check Out The Tweet:

Yes, the building is located in North Korea. But there's a bit more to the story. https://t.co/kHDjFKWply — snopes.com (@snopes) September 12, 2022

