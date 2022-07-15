Do you believe in ghosts and spirits? Have you ever encountered a supernatural vibe wanting to send you a message? While most folks try their best to avoid a face-off with the paranormal, some keen animists actively seek out the adrenaline rush of being surrounded by the impenetrable unknown! The inquisitive nature to discover more about the enigma has made people travel to all four corners of the sphere for centuries. You may have watched a horror film and laughed at the ghost's makeover. But there are places shrouded in mystery with legends passed down for years, believed to be possessed by phantoms, and locals would tell you to dodge it, especially after dark. If you are daring enough to explore and learn about some untold queer stories from India, we have the list of top 5 utterly haunted destinations that may give you heebie-jeebies! 7 Haunted Places in India and Their Spooky Horror Tales.

1. Agrasen Ki Baoli, New Delhi

Agrasen Ki Baoli (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Agrasen ki Baoli is an ancient palace in New Delhi that is believed to have a dread of spectre and satanic demons who lurk in the shadows of tourists. Some people have complained about the uncanny feeling once they step inside the place.

2. D'Souza Chawl, Mumbai

D'Souza Chawl (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Residents of the D'Souza Chawl stay indoors after sunset as a gossip enthusiast's work, but eyewitnesses have said that a woman's spirit roams around the complex. The reluctant soul accidentally fell into the well in chawl decade ago, and since then, she has haunted the place.

3. Dow Hill, West Bengal

Dow Hill (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

As per the localities, several accidents and murders have taken place in the small hill station of Dow Hill and the surrounding haunted forest. People have mentioned the creepy shrieks, laughter and voice of footsteps from the nearby Victoria Boys School during vacations and weekends.

4. Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

Bhangarh Fort (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Entering the Bhangarh Fort after sunset is not allowed as the place was purportedly brought to ruin due to the curse of Baba Balanath, while some believe it was maledicted by the sorcerer Singhiya.

5. Dumas Beach, Surat, Gujarat

Dumas Beach (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Dumas Beach used to be a Hindu cremation ground. People have complained about spooky noises, whispers, and haunting sounds of tormented souls. Some folks attributed the black sand of the beach to ashes. Already scared?

More unidentified locations are famous for their strange apparition, sinister vibe and ominous experience. Note, LatestLY does not make any promises about this information's completeness, reliability and authenticity. The content is based on research and reports from different websites.

