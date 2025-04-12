A bright fireball lit up the sky over New Zealand on Thursday, April 10, at 17:05 UTC, streaking from the central North Island toward the ocean off Hawke’s Bay. According to astronomers from Fireballs Aotearoa, a section of the Royal Astronomical Society of New Zealand, the meteor was visible for approximately 8 seconds and was captured by multiple RMS meteor cameras, delivering spectacular footage. Lyrid Meteor Shower 2025 Dates in India: How To Watch the Mesmerising Shooting Stars? Everything To Know About the Celestial Event Set to Illuminate the Night Sky.

Fireball Caught on Camera in New Zealand

A bright fireball lit up morning sky over New Zealand today at 5:05am. The dazzling meteor blazed across the sky for about 8 secs, travelling from above the central North Island out toward the ocean off the coast of Hawke’s Bay ☄️ 📹 Fireballs Aotearoapic.twitter.com/g6ab6NKyyM — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) April 11, 2025

