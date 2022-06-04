A Florida man distracted by receiving oral sex from his passenger lost track of his surroundings and crashed head-on into a FedEx delivery vehicle in Ft. Lauderdale, resulting in "injuries to his private area,". The unidentified man and his female companion were both found partially naked after the collision. The FedEx driver and a passenger also suffered minor injuries. It is unsure if anyone will be charged.

Oral sex sends Florida man crashing into FedEx truck https://t.co/0MXpjCLeKH pic.twitter.com/IWW1mKPPEF — New York Post (@nypost) June 3, 2022

