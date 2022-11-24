A 39-year-old widow from Florida faced online backlash after her controversial clip describing her husband's 'brutal murder' went viral on social media. The woman Jessica Ayers who goes by the Tik Tok name 'The Singing Widow', filmed herself while explaining how his hubby Don Hogg was killed by a stray bullet in 2014. The couple brought their 3-day-old baby from the hospital before the causality. The lady narrated the whole story by dancing to a song with a spirited expression which made the internet a little discomfiting. TikTok Girls Are Dancing Their Hearts Out to Voicemails They Received From Exes, Watch Viral Videos.

This Video Has 6 Million Views!

Netizens Blame Tik Tok

the advent of tiktok and its consequences have been a disaster for the human race — yasmin (@ycsm1n) November 22, 2022

Do You Agree With This User?

The dance thing started as a way for people to get serious messages out without being flagged by the algorithm and taken down or suppressed. Like all things tho, it has been consumed, digested, and regurgitated into newer, worse forms. — Ben (@BMunise) November 22, 2022

