Internet is a fun place to be. As while it has bad, it also has some goods. Now, while scrolling through Twitter we bumped into a TikToker who is fabulous. Her latest video, where she could be seen impersonating Hollywood celebs when they meet your pooch is hilarious and winning hearts. Indeed, she literally gets into the skin of the celeb and it'll make you LOL. She goes by the name Mary Elizabeth Kelly. From Emma Stone, Tina Fey to Hugh Grant, and many more, check out how she's a hit online.

Crazy!

the way she's physically morphing into them too. it's crazy. https://t.co/BRkgB1ym6n — roxy. (@hendrixinchains) September 16, 2021

Yo!

I don't usually retweet viral TikTok stuff, but these impressions are so good that I watched this clip multiple times for signs that it was actually a deepfake and it's not. https://t.co/xLkPH4RIKn — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) September 16, 2021

Indeed!

Talented as fuck https://t.co/tEdt1uHDfZ — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) September 16, 2021

Woah!

Yussssssssss!

Too Good!

damn these are good https://t.co/iIj4oWhqrO — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)