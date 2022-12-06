Exes Stephen Bear and Georgia Harrison met at the Chelmsford Crown Court over a trial that includes everything murky. The 32-year-old Stephen Bear is accused of filming his ex-girlfriend Georgia as the two had sex in his garden. He then went on to share the X-rated clip that was captured on his CCTV cameras on XXX website OnlyFans. Ex on the Beach star Bear had advertised the clip: “Can’t wait to see me f****** in the garden.” Georgia Harrison called this ‘secret sex tape’ leak as a form of ‘revenge porn.’ Stephen has denied all these charges. Georgia Harrison Secret Sex Video Leak on XXX Site, OnlyFans: 'Love Island' Star Speaks Out Over Stephen Bear’s Revenge Porn Arrest, Says She's 'Staying Positive'.

Stephen Bear Arrives at The Court in Georgia Harrison’s Secret Sex Tape Trial

Georgia Harrison sex tape trial begins as Stephen Bear denies charges 🤢 #TheChallenge pic.twitter.com/205KeARp3u — The Challenge (@challengeteamtv) December 6, 2022

Exes Stephen Bear and Georgia Harrison Involved in Legal Soup

Georgia Harrison faces ex Stephen Bear in court over claims he 'shared footage of them having sex'https://t.co/9iD6BxWkmt — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) December 6, 2022

