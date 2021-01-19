After Stephen Bear's arrest, Georgia Harrison has finally spoken out. The case of Georgia Harrison Secret Sex Video Leak on XXX Site, OnlyFans and thanked fans for their support, following news Stephen Bear was recently arrested on suspicion of revenge porn. The reality star, who is best known for starring on shows Ex On The Beach and Towie, accused ex Bear of showing people an intimate tape he had recorded of them together without her knowing. On Friday, Bear was arrested at Heathrow airport on his return to the UK from Dubai over suspicion of filming himself having sex with Georgia and sharing it without consent online – allegations he has denied. He was released from custody on bail until February 10. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Georgia shared a statement thanking fans for their support and insisting she is ‘staying positive’. It read: "Thank you to everyone that has reached out over the last few days. At this time, I am unable to comment on the recent events due to the ongoing criminal investigation. I am passionate about supporting victims of revenge porn and hopefully, by coming forward it will give others the courage to do the same. I have a fantastic team around me including friends, family and colleagues, who are just some of the many reasons I have [been] able to stay positive right now. Again, thank you so much for everyone’s love and support – you have no idea how much it means to me. G."

Love Island star Georgia claimed that he made a secret sex tape of her and that the alleged tape has even been shared on WhatsApp. However, he has now been arrested as Essex Police confirmed to The Sun that Bear remains in custody for questioning. Charges against him include "suspicion of disclosing private sexual photographs or films without consent with the intent to cause distress, harassment, and obstructing a police officer." Before this Love Island star, Harrison had even urged fans to send her evidence she can pass to the police as she had accused her ex Stephen Bear of posting a secret XXX sex tape on OnlyFans and even have it circulated on WhatsApp.

A few weeks ago Stephen Bear had responded to the serious allegations, denying all claims in an "official statement", against secretly sharing a video that captures them having sex on the XXX website OnlyFans. Bear had claimed that the girl shown in the video isn't Georgia. The Love Island star had first posted the allegations on Instagram in December saying: "So bear has cctv around his house he purposely got me in a position where he knew it would be on cctv quite a long time ago and after acted like he forgot the camera were there." Georgia Harrison Secret Sex Video Leak on XXX Site OnlyFans Row: Love Island Star Begs Fans for 'Evidence Against Stephen Bear' While He Issues an Official Statement, Everything You Want to Know

