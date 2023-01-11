A group of friends spotted a giant Burmese python crossing road at the Everglades National in Florida. The 15 feet large snake was captured on camera when Strempack Clark and her friends stopped to get a better look at the viper blocking their path. The clip was shared on Instagram, to which a user reacted by saying, "Ohh my gosh!! Scary situation!! My heart stopped". The serpent slithers across the tarmac road while Clark's GPS chides her to "proceed to the route." Giant Snake Caught! Largest Burmese Python Ever Captured After Wildlife Biologists Nab the 215 Pounds Wild Reptile in Florida; Watch Video & Photo.

Unbelievable!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kymberly Strempack Clark (@kym_clark)

