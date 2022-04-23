On Saturday, Google paid tribute to Naziha Salim, one of the most influential artists in Iraq's contemporary art scene by dedicating a doodle artwork. on April 23, 2022, Naziha's work was highlighted by the Barjeel Art Foundation in their collection of female artists across the globe. The doodle artwork by Google is a tribute to her painting style and her contribution to the field of art. The doodle which says 'Celebrating Naziha Salim' stated, "Her work often depicts rural Iraqi women and peasant life through bold brush strokes and vivid colors."

Check tweet:

Today we honour a female artist, educator and author who shone a light on the women around her. Find out more about Naziha Salim at https://t.co/e7sBxhG8JQ.#GoogleDoodle #WomenWhoInspire #SearchForChange pic.twitter.com/spn6rymjPt — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 23, 2022

