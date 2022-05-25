The UPI payment application Google Pay has been running slow and transactions from the app are getting failed. The GPay server was detected to be down since the morning of Wednesday and users are quite frustrated! Some people took to Twitter to share their concerns about digital disruptions and asked for customer support. Fintech Slice Joins UPI Race to Challenge PhonePe and Google Pay.

It seems #GooglePay is down today. Not working since morning. This is what is called digital disruptions without any customer support @GoogleIndia — Satheesh PK (@aditheesh) May 25, 2022

@GooglePay server down or hdfc Bank server down? Not working payment process few hours. — velmurugan (@velmurugantheni) May 25, 2022

Is Gpay down? — akshay¹¹ (@SocratesSingh) May 25, 2022

