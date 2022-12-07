Search engine giant Google has revealed what were searched the most in the year 2022. As per Google Year in Search 2022 list, Wordle game was the most-searched thing on Google in 2022. The list of top 10 searches in 2022 includes India vs England, Ukraine, Queen Elizabeth, Ind vs SA, World Cup, India vs West Indies, iPhone 14, Jeffery Dahmer and Indian Premier League. Google Year in Search 2022: From Indian Premier League to CoWIN and FIFA World Cup, Top 10 Searches in India.

Google Year in Search 2022: Top 10 Searches

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)