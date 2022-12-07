Search engine Google has released a list of top 10 searches in the year 2022. The list titled "Year in Search 2022" shows Indian Premier League or IPL is the most searched term on Google in the year 2022. CoWIN, FIFA World Cup, Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup are among the top five searches. Other five most-searched things are Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, e-SHARAM Card, Commonwealth Games, KGF Chapter 2 and Indian Super League. Google Year in Search 2022: What is Agneepath Scheme, NATO, NFT to Metaverse, Check List of Top-10 Most-Searched Terms in India.

Google Year in Search 2022: Top 10 Searches in India

