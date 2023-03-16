In what appears to be a script out of a movie, a Gujarat cop is being lauded by netizens on microblogging site Twitter for his selfless and humanitarian efforts that saved hardwork and future of a young student. A student attempting board exams for the ongoing session reached at the wrong examination center in hurry. The on-duty officer saw her worried and enquired her. Upon realizing sensitivity of time, the latter helped the girl to reach the correct center on time, in a police jeep, 20 km away. Speedy Justice: Man Accused of Raping and Killing Minor Girl in Ghaziabad Sentenced to Death Within Six Months of Crime, Police Had Filed Chargesheet in 7 Days.

Gujarat Policeman Helps Student Reach Exam Center On Time:

A incident in Gujrath 👍🙏 This girl was about to write her Board exams. But in a hurry her father dropped her to a another school exam centre. Girl searched her roll number but it was not there in the list. So realized she was at a wrong examination centre. Thread.... pic.twitter.com/mRtwjylHbK — Adarsh Hegde (@adarshahgd) March 16, 2023

