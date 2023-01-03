It’s BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s 28th birthday, and BLINKS cannot keep calm as they’re trying to own Twitter with adorable pictures of everyone’s favourite Jisoo. The K-Pop idol is a singer, global ambassador, actress and one of the leading idols. Jisoo’s fashion sense also does not go unnoticed, and with her solo album and her personal YouTube channel, she’s all set to be the queen of hearts! On her birthday, take a look at how her fans reacted and wished Jisoo to make her 28th birthday even more special. Jisoo Birthday Special: 5 of the Best Looks From the BLACKPINK Member's Instagram!

happy birthday to the one and only kim jisoo, there’s no one like her pic.twitter.com/0AAfpP9C11 — bea JISOO DAY (@rosieskjs) January 2, 2023

Becky (Jisoo’s manager) updated on instagram story with JISOO. HAPPY BIRTHDAY JISOO#ShiningStarJISOODay#간판올리고_문열어라_지수_생일이다 pic.twitter.com/gefiBT6Tdu — JISOO NEWS (@NEWSJISOO) January 2, 2023

Happy birthday kim jisoo and thankyou so much for existing Can't wait for your solo 💞💞pic.twitter.com/09XtRbWrEd — Sooya🐢🐰 (@kimjisoo2611) January 2, 2023

