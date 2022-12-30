Happy Birthday V! It’s BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung’s birthday, and the internet cannot control their love for their favourite K-Pop icon. #HappyVDay and #HappyBirthdayTaehyung have already crossed one million tweets with BTS ARMY, die-hard fans of the boy band flooding social media with lots of love for their beloved Tae Tae. As V celebrates his 27th birthday, take a look at some of the lovely messages, wishes and greetings shared by BTS ARMY for Kim Taehyung’s birthday. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Birthday Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish K-Pop Idol With HBD Wishes, Greetings and Lovely Photos.

Happy Birthday, V!

Happy Birthday Taehyung

All the best on your birthday my winter bear 🎂🎂🎂👑👑👑💜💜💜#HappyBirthdayTaehyung pic.twitter.com/pqtcLmq2Bf — Jackielovebangtan (@Jackiebangtan13) December 30, 2022

Birthday Wishes for The Cutest Star!

More Love for V!

Happy birthday taehyung 🥳🥳🎉🎂🎂🐻🥰 I LOVE SO MUCH😍💜 pic.twitter.com/Z2Y4O6HYFW — Angeles Mateo (@Angiemahteu) December 30, 2022

Happy V Day

HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂🎊 🧸 Hoping your day will be as special as you are. #HAPPYVDAY#HappyTaehyungDay pic.twitter.com/Eodb4io0ht — ʕ•ε•ʔ (@TP_PKT) December 30, 2022

Happy Taehyung Day!

